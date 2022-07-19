Downtown streets close as roundabout sewer project continues
Work continues on a sewer improvement project near the roundabout at Mill Race Park and Indianapolis Road in downtown Columbus.
According to city officials, the intersection of 8th and Brown Streets will close this morning and remain closed through Friday afternoon to replace a manhole. That will mean the closing of Brown Street between 5th Street and the roundabout and Eighth Street between Brown and Lindsey Streets.
Officials say you should avoid the area if you can.