Downtown Seymour hosting children’s Christmas tour

Downtown Seymour will be featuring an event on Saturday where kids can explore downtown businesses and have holiday fun.

According to Seymour Main Street, the businesses taking part in Christmas on Chestnut will be filled with holiday themed fun including visits with Santa, hot chocolate, a live nativity with real animals and making Christmas themed crafts. There are 18 stops on the tour. Participating families can start the tour by pickup up a stocking at JCBank or Stahl Insurance.

Christmas on Chestnut will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14th.

Tickets are $8 per child in advance or $10 on Saturday. Parents and adults can attend for free.

You can find more information at seymourmainstreet.org

Sponsors include Roger Wessel, Schneck Medical Center, JCBank, SIHO Insurance Services, Seymour Orthodontics, Bob Poynter Chevrolet Buick GMC and the Jackson County Visitor Center