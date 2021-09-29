Downtown Seymour gets ready for Oktoberfest

Several downtown Seymour streets are closed as city crews prepare for Oktoberfest.

The streets closed last night and will remain closed until the end of the festival Saturday. Affected streets include: Second and Third streets from Walnut Street to Indianapolis Avenue. Chestnut Street and Indianapolis Avenue will be closing from U.S. 50 to Fourth Street. There will also be a section of St. Louis Avenue blocked.

This is the 48th Seymour Oktoberest. Activities will be going on from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.