Downtown restaurants to see rent break from Columbus

Columbus tenant restaurants in The Commons and the city-owned parking garage on Fourth and Jackson Streets will see a break in their rent through the end of the year. The Columbus Redevelopment Commission agreed to a proposal to continue to not charge rent to its businesses tenants in June and July and to only charge 25 percent rent for the rest of the year.

Heather Pope, director of redevelopment for the city, explained that the downtown restaurants are an essential element of making the area vibrant and attractive for redevelopment efforts.

Sarah Cannon, president of the Redevelopment Commission explains:

Several of the business owners expressed the difficulties they are facing include a huge drop in revenue and increased costs from takeout service.

Steve Leach with the Garage Pub and Grill says that is heartbreaking to the business owners to have to ask for help:

Leach praised the partnership between the city and the tenant restaurants that has helped revitalize downtown Columbus.

The affected businesses include Lucabe Coffee Co., Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant, Bucceto’s Smiling Teeth, Subway, and The Garage Pub and Grill.