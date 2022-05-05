Downtown merchants offering first Thursday activities

The Columbus Downtown Merchant’s Association will be celebrating the first Thursday of each month through the summer, with activities downtown tonight until 8 p.m..

Stores will be open late for shopping with most open until 7 and some open until 8 tonight. Minash Boutique will be hosting a mom’s night out from 4 to 7 with treats, drinks, discounts and giveaways. Other stores will be offering unique Mother’s Day gifts include Boutique Elise, Viewpoint Books, Cummins Power Store, Bakers Fine Arts and Dell Brothers

Restaurants will also be open for a variety of dining opportunities.

Special events are planned all summer downtown on the first Thursday of the month, according to organizers.

