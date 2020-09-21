Downtown land swap to be considered today

The city of Columbus will be considering wrapping up a deal to purchase the Bartholomew County-owned parking lot between Second and Third streets downtown — possibly to used as a future hotel with a conference center and parking garage.

The Columbus Redevelopment Commission will consider the agreement with the Bartholomew County government when the commission meets today.

City leaders have proposed the land swap which would give the city the parking lot and court services building property, while the county would receive parking lots around the county jail and the former law offices behind the jail. The citys redevelopment commission would also put $1.5 million dollars towards the design and construction of a new court services building behind the county jail. And the county would receive 100 spaces in the future parking garage for use by county employees.

The county commissioners agreed to the deal last month with the caveat that the new building be ready for occupancy when the county turns over the lot.

The Redevelopment Commission meets at 4 p.m. today at Columbus City Hall.