Downtown home ownership goal of first-time homebuyers workshop

The Lincoln Central Neighborhood Homebuyer’s Program is organizing a workshop for first-time homebuyers from 9 to 3 on Saturday at Yes Cinema.

Diane Doup, with Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center, explains the goal is to increase home ownership in the downtown Columbus area.

She explains the importance of home ownership for a neighborhood.

The workshop will be presented by Apprisen, in partnership with First Financial Bank and the Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation. After finishing the workshop, participants will receive a HUD homebuyer certificate of completion.

The workshop is free. Registration is required. For more information or to register, you can call the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630 or email [email protected].

YES Cinema is at 328 Jackson Street in downtown Columbus.