Columbus firefighters battled a garage fire early this morning in downtown Columbus.

Firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Sixth Street at 5:43 a.m. this morning to a detached garage that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

The fire did damage a nearby utility pole, knocking out power to several homes in the area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.