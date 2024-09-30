Downtown festivities Saturday to include dance party

Saturday’s Love Where You Live downtown festival will be capped off by the return of the Rock the Block dance party under the InterOculus canopy at Fourth and Washington Streets downtown.

The day long festival will feature events all around downtown, as part of Heritage Fund’s campaign kickoff event for its Love Where You Live fundraising efforts.

The evening will end with the Kaleidoscope dance party organized by Exhibit Columbus. In addition to music from DJ Smooth G there will also be diverse cultural dance performances including:

Quinceanera Dance Group

JASI Yosakoi Japan Festival Dance

Ballet Folklorico Columbus

Columbus Chinese Language School Dance Group

Bollywood Beats

Columbus North Game Day Competitive Cheer Squad

Black Excellence

There will be a bar hosted by YES Cinema and all the area restaurants will be open.

Other Love Where You Live activities will include a concert on the Library Plaza featuring the Miss Americanas — a Taylor Swift tribute band, activities for kids, the creation of a new mural, food trucks and interactive arts demonstrations through the Columbus Area Arts Council. There will also be signature Love Where You Live brew from Hog Molly Brewing Company, and themed merchandise for sale.

The sixth annual Love Where Your Live fund-raising campaign is in support of Heritage Fund’s Community Fund. Heritage Fund annually awards more than $800,000 in grants from the Community Fund to local nonprofits.

The day starts at 2 p.m. with the library concert starting at 4 p.m. and the dance party at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and you are invited to attend.