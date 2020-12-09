Downtown Columbus to have Not-So-Silent Thursday night

Downtown Columbus merchants and restaurants will be open late tomorrow night to encourage local shopping on a Not So Silent Night.

The downtown event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday night, explains Cindy Frey, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Frey said that businesses have figured out innovative ways to provide their goods and services while remaining socially distanced and protecting their customers. Masks will be required.

You will be able to find special deals, sample foods and beverages and take part in a “find the elf” scavenger hunt.Diane Robbins with the Bartholomew County Historical Society and the downtown merchant’s group explains the elf hunt:

The passport card to start the elf hunt will be available at the visitors center.

Robbins said the Historical Society museum on Third Street will have a socially distanced Wave to Santa event. The Crump will have a cocoa and cookies event from 5 to 7.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

The event is being organized by the downtown merchant’s association, the Columbus Arts District and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

