Downtown Columbus streets closing for sewer work

You will see more street closings next week near the roundabout on Indianapolis Road, as work continues on a sewer project in downtown Columbus.

According to city officials, Tovey-Perry Company has been working on a Columbus City Utilities sewer replacement project at the Indianapolis Road roundabout.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday morning, the intersection of Eighth and Brown streets will be closing, along with Brown Street between Fifth Street and the roundabout, and Eighth Street between Brown and Lindsey streets.

The closure is expected to last three or four days. You should find an alternate route and avoid the area.