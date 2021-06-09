Downtown Columbus parking rules to return Monday

Downtown Columbus parking rules will be back in effect on Monday.

The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety unanimously approved the reinstatement of the rules Tuesday morning.

The rules have been suspended during the pandemic, but the city’s recently formed parking commission last week voted to put the rules back into place. The commission’s recommendation went to the board of works for final approval.

Councilman and parking commission president Tom Dell says this would include the enforcement and ticketing for violations of the three-hour parking limit in prime downtown parking spots. Every vehicle will have a once-a-year freebie ticket as a warning, but fines would begin to accumulate after that, Dell said.

The city will also be working to educate drivers that the rules are back in effect.