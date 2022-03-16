Downtown Columbus intersection closed due to water main work

The intersection at Fourth and Franklin streets is closed this week for the installation of a new water main.

According to the city engineer’s office, because of the one-way streets that enter the intersection, Fourth Street is also closed between Washington Street and Lafayette Avenue, as well as Franklin Street between Third and Fifth Streets.

Milestone Contractors is performing the work to rebuild Fourth Street from Lafayette Avenue to Chestnut Street. The whole project will include installing a new water main, storm sewer, sidewalks, curb and gutter.