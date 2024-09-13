Downtown Columbus festival to feature music, food, fun

Heritage Fund, Bartholomew County’s community foundation, wants you to help celebrate why you love to live in Columbus with a day long festival in downtown on Saturday, Oct. 5th.

The day will celebrate the kickoff of the sixth annual Love Where You Live fund-raising campaign in support of Heritage Fund’s Community Fund. Heritage Fund annually awards more than $800,000 in grants from the Community Fund to local nonprofits.

Amy Laker, spokeswoman for Heritage Fund, explains.

The inaugural Love Where You Live downtown festival, will include two big music events with a concert on the Library Plaza featuring the Miss Americanas, a Taylor Swift tribute band, as well as the Rock The Block Dance Party under the InterOculus canopy on Fourth Street organized by Exhibit Columbus

Amy Laker, spokeswoman for Heritage Fund, explains.

The Rock the Block concert is being organized by Exhibit Columbus.

Other activities will include activities for kids, the creation of a new mural, food trucks and other interactive arts demonstrations through the Columbus Area Arts Council. There will also be signature Love Where You Live brew from Hog Molly Brewing Company, and themed merchandise for sale.

The day will celebrate the kickoff of the sixth annual LWYL fund-raising campaign in support of Heritage Fund’s Community Fund. Heritage Fund annually awards more than $800,000 in grants from the Community Fund to local nonprofits.

The day starts at 2 p.m. The event is free and you are invited to attend.

You can get more information and make a donation at heritagefundbc.org.

Photo: Miss Americanas photo courtesy of Heritage Fund