Downtown Columbus featuring festive atmosphere Thursday

Downtown Columbus will have a holiday feel Thursday night, with several Christmas-themed events.

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be promoting its Christmas Trees through Time display on Thursday, with a visit from Santa Claus.

Santa will be in a sleigh in front of the museum from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and children will be able to visit and take home a candy cane. Inside the museum is the new exhibit, which features historic Christmas trees decorated with photos of Bartholomew County families’ Christmas memories. There is also an area of the museum set up for children.

Centra Credit Union will have sleigh rides featuring Santa from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, starting at the corner of Fifth and Washington streets downtown.

Downtown Columbus merchants will be holding their Not So Silent Night event from 4 to 8 p.m. At various downtown shops you can enjoy holiday music, special shopping discounts and free holiday beverages. Children can take part in the downtown elf hunt, going on until Thursday evening.

The Commons will have kids crafts and activities in the lobby. And The Crump theater will have special treats on hand.