Donner pool to remain closed for summer

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is announcing that it will not be opening the Donner Aquatic Center this summer. The Columbus Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to keep the pool closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significant restrictions would have had to be imposed to open the pool including reduced hours, closures to sanitize, elimination of parties and swim lessons and reduced numbers of people allowed in the facility. The board decided that the restrictions would be so great and so inconvenient to the public that there was no benefit the community in opening.

The parks department says that the safety of the staff and community is its top priority.