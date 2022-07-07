Donner pool closing early for season

Donner Aquatic Center will be closing for the season early in order to make repairs to the pool.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department announced yesterday that the last day of operations will be Sunday, July 17th. According to the announcement the repairs are necessary to ensure that operations at the pool can continue for years to come. The timeline for the repairs call for the pool to be ready for next summer’s season if the repairs start now.

The work will not change any of the pool features or amenities.

Season pass holders will be able to request a partial refund, based on the number of usable days left in the season. You can ask for more details by emailing [email protected] or by calling 812-376-2680.