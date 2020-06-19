Donner Park to host march, moment of silence today

Normal Juneteenth events in Columbus have been postponed until the fall, but organizers will be holding a common-heart ceremony starting at noon today at Donner Park. Participants will march during the while observing 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, in memory of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.

The event will start in the parking lot on Lafayette Avenue. NAACP President Olisa Humes and Democratic Congressional Candidate Jeanine Lake will have brief remarks, followed by a prayer from Unitarian Universalist Congregation Pastor Nic Cable. Following the march, attorney Hattie Cable will speak about new initiatives and reforms in policing. And activist Byron Holland will also speak.

Masks will be required and the event will maintain social distancing.

The event is sponsored by the Jeannine Lake for Congress campaign, but organizers say it will not be a political event. You can get more information on organizers Facebook page.