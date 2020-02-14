Donner Center to be replaced under consultant recommendations

Donner Center would be largely replaced with an aquatics focused building, and the city Parks and Recreation staff would almost all be moved to Fair Oaks Mall, under suggestions unveiled at a community meeting on the future of the mall this meek

The city’s consultants, architectural firm Perkins & Will and MKSK landscape architects, outlined their suggestions for the two city-owned properties — Fair Oaks Mall and Donner Center.

Lindsey Peckinpaugh of Perkins & Will explained that the functional life of Donner Center is essentially over.

The building needs long-deferred maintenance that would be prohibitively expensive and the masonry construction does not allow for the flexibility needed for future use.

She said the new building would be focused on aquatics with larger pool locker rooms, space for classes and activities, and renovating the concessions building.

The only staff to stay at Donner Center under their proposal would be those tied to the pool itself. The rest of the city employees now at Donner, would be moved to Fair Oaks Mall.

The consultants also made recommendations for improvements at Donner Park itself, including adding more picnic shelters and playground space.

You can find more on their proposals later this week at reimaginefairoaksmall.com