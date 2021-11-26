Donation still needed for Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury

People across Indiana have provided the Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury with more than a million items.

But more help is still needed.

Hoosiers have donated over 1.5 million items so far, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Items currently in high demand include:

Bottle brushes

Bras

Closed-toed shoes in all sizes

Fingernail clippers

Men’s pants in various sizes

Only new items in original packaging are accepted.

You can donate locally at the Indiana National Guard armory on Arnold Street in Columbus. It and seven other armories around the state are open to accept donations for Operation Allies Welcome from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting again on Monday.

Other armories that are accepting donations include:

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN, 47715

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825

Kessler (Indy): 2625 W. Kessler Blvd N Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47905

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN, 47150

Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47804

South Bend: 1901 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN, 46613

For more information on how you can donate items or money to Team Rubicon, visit www.teamrubiconusa.org.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana

Photo credit: U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trinity Carter / 14th Public Affairs Detachment. Amanda Wallace, a volunteer with Member Club United Soccer, coaches and plays soccer with Afghan guests during a two-day soccer and futsal event hosted by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Indiana Soccer Association as part of Operations Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Nov. 9th.