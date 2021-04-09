Domestic violence suspect arrested by North Vernon police

North Vernon police have arrested a suspect in a domestic disturbance from the end of last month.

Police are reporting that a team of officers served an arrest warrant on 37-year-old Steven D. Singer of North Vernon at 8:48 Thursday morning. He is being accused of strangulation and domestic battery in the March 30th incident.

Police say that there are no new charges stemming from his arrest. Singer was already on monitored home detention through the Madison Probation Department.