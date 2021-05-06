Domestic battery call ends with SWAT team standoff

A Columbus man is under arrest after a SWAT team standoff early Wednesday morning.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department says that a victim was hit with a shotgun several times, before being able to barricade herself in the home in the 4000 block of County Road 550W and call for help at about 2:42 a.m.

59-year-old David Bevis allegedly threatened to kill his wife and when deputies arrived they found Bevis outside with a gun. Deputies ordered him to surrender and drop his weapon, but instead he ran back into the home.

The Columbus and Bartholomew County SWAT team and police negotiators were called to the scene. Bevis allegedly threatened to kill police and everyone in the home, as well as wanting to commit “suicide by cop.” After more than an hour of negotiation, he left the home and surrendered.

A search of the home revealed more weapons.

Bevis was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out before being arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and precursors, and resisting law enforcement.