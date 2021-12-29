DNR: Scammers offering fake Hoosier campground reservations

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help to catch those duping would-be campers with fake reservations at state campgrounds.

According to the agency, the scams have been ongoing since July. A third party has been advertising and fraudulently renting campground spaces to Hoosiers, but when they arrive at the site, they find that the space they have already paid for is not actually available.

DNR says that if you made such a reservation through social media to save a site for the upcoming year, that you may have actually been taken in by the scammers. The scam has affected campers at Trine State Recreation Area, Spring Mill State Park, Morgan-Monroe State Forest, Greene Sullivan State Forest, and McCormick’s Creek State Park.

DNR says the only legitimate way to reserve a campsite is through the agency website at Camp.IN.gov or by calling the DNR Reservation Line at 866-622-6746.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, you can contact the Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.