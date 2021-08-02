DNR officers arrest Jennings lake owner for fish purchases

A Commiskey man is being accused of illegally purchasing fish for his pay lake.

Conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 80-year-old Billy G. Campbell is facing felony charges for the illegal sale or shipment of wildlife that are protected by law but have a market value of at least $500 but less than $5,000.

According to investigators, Campbell purchased sport-caught catfish to place them into Kimberly Pay Lake in Commiskey, which he owns. Conservation officers say you can not sell, barter, or exchange fish protected by law in Indiana.

The investigation into Campbell began in 2019.