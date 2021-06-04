DNR hosting free fishing days Saturday and Sunday

This weekend features free fishing days on Indiana public waterways. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says you can fish Saturday or Sunday without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp.

Starve Hollow State Recreation Area in Jackson County is having its annual Family Fishing Derby on Saturday. Events will start at 9 with registration at the Forest Education Center. The derby starts at 10 and ends at noon, followed by awards and prizes at 12:30. There will be a kids fishing craft workshop at 1.

The Paynetown State Recreation Area at Monroe Lake will be holding a youth fishing derby from 8 to 10 on Saturday. Children 16 and under can take part and either borrow equipment or bring their own. Volunteer instructors will be on hand as needed. A prize drawing will be held at 10 a.m.

The next statewide free fishing day is Sept. 25th.

You can get more information on Free Fishing Day events here.