DNA investigation solves 2011 assault case

State police say an arrest this week of a Jefferson County man closes a 13-year investigation into a Switzerland County rape case.

A woman was battered and sexually assaulted in a home in July of 2011 in Switzerland County. Although leads were pursued at the time, the break in the case came last year when DNA investigative techniques revealed a family member of a suspect — 37-year-old Craig S. Long. Long was arrested on Wednesday after a search warrant was served for his DNA.

He is facing felony charges of Rape, Burglary and Aggravated Battery.

Last year, troopers started a cold case unit which includes laboratory personnel trained in the use of Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy and familial DNA investigative techniques.