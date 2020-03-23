Distillery donated hand sanitizer to Columbus firefighters

A Borden, Indiana distillery is helping the Columbus Fire Department restock on hand sanitizer. In the face of the national shortage, the Huber Starlight Distillery donated 15 gallons of hand sanitizer to local firefighters on Sunday.

According to the owners, the distillery began producing the sanitizer to assist healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 emergency. They followed a recipe provided by the World Health Organization

The Starlight Distillery plans to continue the production of hand sanitizer as long as production supplies are available. They are also offering, up to 12 ounces of the hand sanitizer free to customers who bring their own container.

Fire Chief Andy Lay thanked the distillery, saying the “generous donation will aid our firefighters significantly as we take all available precautions to protect our essential emergency responders.