Discount retailer announces Shelby County distribution hub

Shelby County will be the home for retailer Five Below’s Midwest Distribution Center, adding 470 new jobs over the next few years.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the more than $100 million dollar investment at an event this morning at the site in the northwestern part of the county off of Interstate 74. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the facility, which is going to be about 1 million square feet and operational by the summer of 2022.

The company, based in Philadelphia, has more than 15,000 employees and has distribution centers in Georgia, New Jersey, Mississippi, Texas and one under construction in Arizona.

Hiring is expected to start next year and information will be available online.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Five Below up to $2.8 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 473 jobs.