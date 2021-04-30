Discarded charcoal starts apartment fire in Toter

Columbus firefighters say that an apartment fire was sparked Wednesday night after charcoal fire remains were dropped into a trash Toter.

A neighbor noticed the blaze outside of an apartment in the 2800 block of Village Drive at about 9:53 p.m. Wednesday night. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had already been extinguished, leaving behind a melted trash Toter at the rear entrance to the apartment.

The apartment’s resident told firefighters that they put what appeared to be cold coals into the Toter, but firefighters believe there was enough heat to ignite materials in the Toter, and then the bin itself, melting it to the ground.

The fire caused about $8,000 in damages, all to the exterior of the building.

Columbus Fire Department suggests you place any coals into a non-combustible container, such as a metal pail and let them cool for up to 24 hours before being placed into your plastic Toter.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.