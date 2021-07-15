Disaster outreach centers for June storms to close on Friday

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be closing two outreach centers dedicated to helping those affected by last month’s severe weather.

Friday is the last day of operations for the centers in Bloomington and Madison set up to help people apply for low-interest loans in affected counties, including Brown, Jackson and Jennings counties locally.

Last week the agency declared a disaster area for those affected by the June 18th and 19th severe storms and flooding. That opens up the opportunity for disaster recovery loans for residents, business owners and not for profit groups. The main affected areas were Monroe and Jefferson Counties. Other affected counties include Clark, Greene, Lawrence, Morgan, Owen, Ripley, Scott and Switzerland counties.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Centers are at the Monroe County Convention Center, 302 S. College St., Bloomington, IN 47403 and the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 E. Main St., Madison, IN 47250. They are open today and tomorrow from 8 to 5 and will be closing permanently on Friday.

You can also apply online.