Digital privacy to be focus of discussion today

IUPUC will be hosting the second in its Timely Topics online discussion forums today with a discussion of Privacy in the Digital Age.

That will be led by Dr. Kevin Jones and Dr. Jon Padfield at noon today.

Jones and Padfield were guests recently on News & Views, our weekend news show, where Jones explained that California is one of the few states with strong digital privacy laws. And those are being challenged in court by social media companies.

Padfield talked about the danger of the loss of control over digital privacy.

You are invited to take part, however registration is required . For more information and to register, go to iupuc.edu/events/timely-topics.

You can hear more of our News & Views interview with Jones and Padfield here.