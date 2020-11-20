Diesel recognized on floor of Congress; Memorials set for Saturday

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence honored Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department’s fallen police dog Diesel on the floor of the House this week.

Memorial services for Diesel are planned for tomorrow in the Fair Oaks Mall parking lot. The public services will be from 1 to 3 and law enforcement memorial services will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Hundreds of police canine officers from around Indiana and the region are expected to attend.

If you are planning to attend, entrance to the services at the mall parking lot will be in the westbound lanes of 25th Street.

Diesel died Saturday after being hit be a vehicle while chasing a suspect near Interstate 65.