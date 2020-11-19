Diesel fuel spill leads to creek cleanup by firefighters

Columbus firefighters were called to clean up a diesel fuel spill at Columbus Regional Health’s Mental Health Services facility on Lincoln Park Drive after an accident during maintenance led to the release of the fuel into a parking lot and storm drain into Haw Creek.

According to the fire department, a fuel treatment and recovery company was performing preventative maintenance and filtration services on emergency generators for the hospital when the spill happened at about 1 yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters set up two hazmat sites, one at the original site of the spill and one downstream. When fuel was recognized in the creek, firefighters deployed an aborbent material to keep the fuel from continuing downstream.

The contractor, Hughes Fuel Recovery, told firefighters that their recovery teams would continue the cleanup. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Bartholomew County Emergency Management Agency were both notified.

No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.