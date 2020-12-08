Diaper drive set for Sunday to benefit Clarity

A diaper drive to benefit Clarity of Columbus is being set for Sunday afternoon at the Chic-Fil-A parking lot on National Road.

Organizers are looking for donations of disposable diapers and pull ups. The most needed diaper sizes are newborns and size 6. Pull ups of all sizes are needed. The drive will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. If you would like to donate but can’t deliver to the the event, pickups can be arranged.

You can get more information at 812-569-8573.