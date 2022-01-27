Developer takes over downtown Columbus grocery site

Work should start next month on the site of a $40 million downtown Columbus apartment complex and grocer. That comes after the developer, Flaherty & Collins of Indianapolis closed on the property next to the Bartholomew County Jail yesterday.

Heather Pope, redevelopment director for the city, said that the bond sale of $9.9 million dollars was also completed yesterday to get the project rolling.

The project at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Second Street will bring 200 market rate apartments and a 10,000 sq. ft. urban grocer to the formerly city-owned location. Pope said that utility relocation should be starting in February with construction to start in March. Construction is expected to take about 18 months.

Pope said the city is working with Indiana Brownfields to address any environmental concerns over a leaky underground storage tank on the former car wash site. Before becoming a car wash, there was a gas station at the location. She said there will be a soil management work plan to address the concerns.

Illustration courtesy of Flaherty & Collins via Columbus and Bartholomew County Planning Department.