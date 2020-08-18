Developer planning $11.2 million investment in senior apartments

A developer is planning a $11.2 million dollar investment in senior apartments off of 14th Street and Michigan Avenue in Columbus.

Gateway Senior Village L.P. is planning to build affordable apartments for seniors that will include 54 two bedroom, one bath units. Construction is estimated to start in August of next year, and the development would open in September of 2022.

The developers are asking the Columbus City Council for a tax break on the development. Under the proposed tax abatement, property taxes would be phased in over 10 years. If approved by the the council, the developer would save about $1.4 million over the life of the abatement, but would also pay about $1.4 million in property taxes.

City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight at Columbus City Hall.