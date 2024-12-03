Details released about fatal weekend crash in Jackson County

Jackson County authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash on State Road 258.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened in the 2000 block of State Road 258, west of Seymour at about 5:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. That’s when an eastbound car driven by 19-year-old Hannah M. Reedy of Seymour crossed the centerline into the path of a pickup being driven by 18 year old Michael J. Carpenter of Freetown. Firefighters say that the pickup burst into flames and passersby tried to rescue Carpenter from the wreckage.

Carpenter suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s office.

Reedy and a passenger were treated by Jackson County medics at the scene and were then taken to Schneck Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. They have since been released.

Also assisting at the scene were the Hamilton and Pershing Township Volunteer Fire departments and the Indiana State Police.