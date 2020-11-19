Details finalized for memorial to fallen police dog, Diesel

Memorial services for Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog Diesel are planned for Saturday in the Fair Oaks Mall parking lot.

The public services will be from 1 to 3 and law enforcement memorial services will be from 3 to 4. Hundreds of police canine officers from around Indiana and the region are expected to attend.

If you are planning to attend, entrance to the services at the mall parking lot will be in the westbound lanes of 25th Street. The exit will be northbound on Central Avenue. Social distancing will be observed during the outdoor event and masks are encouraged.

Diesel died Saturday after being hit be a vehicle while chasing a suspect near Interstate 65.

The sheriff’s department is accepting donations to the Bartholomew County Sheriff K9 Fund for a memorial to the police dog. If you write a check, the sheriff asks that you put “Diesel Memorial” in the subject line.

Photo and map courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department