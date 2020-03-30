Despite extra costs, Congressman supports COVID-19 spending bill

Congressman Greg Pence drove 10 and a half hours last week to make it back to Congress to vote on the COVID-19 stimulus package Friday afternoon.

And that included stopping to fix a flat tire.

Although plans were to allow the measure to pass with a simple voice vote, a Kentucky congressman threatened to derail the proceedings, leading to representatives being called back to Washington D.C. shortly after making it back to their home districts.

Pence, a Columbus Republican, said that in the end he was not satisfied with the cost of the bill, but supported it because it had to be done.

He said the bill does hit on his priorities which included taking care of workers, the middle class and small business owners.

Pence said some of the highlights for him are the portions of the bill that protect health care workers and hospitals.