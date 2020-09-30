Design work underway for new Bartholomew Court Services building

Early work is getting underway on a new Bartholomew County court services building. The City of Columbus and Bartholomew County agreed to swap properties in downtown Columbus last week, with the county giving up the parking lot and court services building on the lot across from the jail on 2nd and 3rd streets, and the county getting lots around the jail including the former Eynon law offices, the site for the new court services building.

County Commissioners at their meeting this week said design work on the new building is already underway by Steve Risting, with atelierRISTING architects in Indianapolis.

Commissioners agreed this week to a contract with Taylor Brothers to act as construction manager for the county on the project. Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz said that the company would be active on the county’s behalf not just during construction but during pre-construction working with the architect to find ways to cut costs.

The contract is for $78,000 with $18,000 for preconstruction, $60,000 covering construction and reimbursable expenses that could total $20,000 Commissioners President Carl Lienhoop said.

The city redevelopment commission has agreed to put up $1.5 million for design and construction costs. Anything above that would be paid by the county through a rental agreement at 3 percent interest over 15 years.