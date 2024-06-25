Design unveiled for new Columbus airport tower

City officials and designers unveiled a new tower to be built at the Columbus Municipal Airport at an event this morning.

The 120-foot tall tower will be made of steel, aluminum and glass, with a layered, segmented look and will be about twice the height of the existing tower, with the latest FAA safety equipment. It will have eight stories below the actual control space including areas for public activities, briefings and other functions.

Marlon Blackwell Architects, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, designed the new tower in conjunction with the Woolpert engineering firm with offices in Indianapolis. A grant from Cummins Foundation Architecture Program is being used toward the architecture fees for the project.

Marlon Blackwell said the new tower is meant to evoke the spirit of flight.

City officials have previously estimated the new tower will cost $11.5 million, to be funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. It will replace the airport’s existing 80-year-old tower. The new tower will meet current Federal Aviation Administration standards including those for sighting, backup cooling and power, security, fire and life safety, and FAA equipment.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

