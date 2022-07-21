Deputy’s police dog helps in wanted man’s arrest

A Bartholomew County police dog helped arrest a wanted man Tuesday night.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 12000 block of South County Road 330E at about 11:07 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies saw a man looking through a window and recognized him as 39-year-old Michael Coleman of Columbus who was wanted on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

Coleman refused to follow deputies orders to exit the home, so officers deployed the department police dog Frizko to find Coleman. He was soon captured and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement as well as the outstanding warrant.

Frizko photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.