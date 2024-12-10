Deputies share holiday cheer with community members

Bartholomew County deputies shared holiday cheer with children in the community over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s department, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office Diversity Team hosted a Decorating with Deputies event on Saturday. Deputies helped children with cookie-decorating, holiday crafts and games. Each child who participated received a gift to take home.

Sheriff Chris Lane said events like Decorating with Deputies allows officers to interact with children and families in a fun and relaxed environment. He said it helps people see that deputies are just ordinary people, despite their job.

The Diversity Team is made up of sworn deputies, civilian staff and community members working to build positive relationships between law enforcement and community members.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.