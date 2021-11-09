Deputies searching for stolen vehicle; Suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for an SUV stolen from a Taylorsville restaurant this morning.

The suspect is believe to be armed and dangerous and police believe he was involved in an armed robbery in Nashville, Tennessee.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black T-Shirt, jeans and a grey toboggan hat. The missing vehicle is a white, Kia Sportage with license plate GCW271.

Two suspects were in a pursuit early this morning and crashed the vehicle. A juvenile was located and taken to Columbus Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kia was stolen from the Waffle House restaurant in Taylorsville.

If you see the vehicle or suspect do not approach them. Instead, call law enforcement immediately.

Photo of similar vehicle provided by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.