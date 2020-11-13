Deputies searching for leads in stolen trophies

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person who stole items from a disabled vehicle including two Columbus North High School Cross-Country team trophies.

Deputies were called to the intersection of East Base Road and North County Road 525E Wednesday afternoon. A driver had returned to recover a vehicle after it had been damaged in a crash and found that someone had taken the vehicle’s battery, catalytic converter, spare tire and the trophies.

If you have any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, you can contact the sheriff at 812-379-1650 or email [email protected]