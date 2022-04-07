Deputies search for suspect in Bartholomew home invasion

Bartholomew County deputies are looking for your help finding a suspect in a home invasion that left a woman injured yesterday morning near Deaver Road in the southern part of the county.

According to police reports, the incident happened at about 8 a.m. in the area of South County Road 400W, Deaver Road and West County Road 450S. A woman said she was assaulted and appeared injured after the incident. She told deputies that the attacker displayed a handgun during the invasion.

Deputies searched the area on foot and with utility vehicles. They have also reached out to neighboring agencies to see if similar crimes have happened there.

Sheriff Matt Myers urges you to stay alert, to use caution and to report any suspicious activity in the area.

If you have any information about suspicious activity between 8 and 9 a.m. yesterday morning, no matter how seemingly insignificant, you should contact Detective Dane Duke at 812-565-5928.

Information can be left anonymously.