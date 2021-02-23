Deputies save home by pulling burning truck away

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies used a department pickup truck to pull a burning truck away from a home this morning, saving the home from damage.

Deputy Sgt. Andrew Dougan and Sgt. Jarod Aspenson were called to the 5000 block of Brush Creek Drive at about 3:08 a.m. this morning on a report of a vehicle fire. They found the burning truck just a few feet from the home. After trying to put the fire out with extinguishers failed, Dougan hooked up a tow strap and pulled the burning truck away from the home.

Firefighters from Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department and Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department arrived and quickly extinguished the blazing truck according to police reports. Most of the personal items inside the truck were able to be salvaged.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department