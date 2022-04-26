Deputies recover $500k in marijuana during Jennings investigation

A North Vernon man was arrested recently on drug dealing charges after large amounts of marijuana and its byproducts were found by deputies.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department announced yesterday that deputies opened an investigation on April 15th into an illegal drugs enterprise after recovering 124 pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, three pounds of THC resin, THC edibles and other items indicating a large distribution operation.

That investigation led police to serve search warrants on a home in Geneva Township and a storage unit. Authorities say that they recovered more marijuana, THC wax, THC edibles, THC vapes, packaging materials and more than $40,000 in cash.

The total value was estimated at more than half a million dollars.

47-year-old Christopher Unsworth was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing the marijuana and for dealing in marijuana.