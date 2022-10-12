Deputies nab suspect in mail box thefts

A North Vernon man was arrested Monday, suspected of stealing items from people’s mailboxes.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Brownstown Road at about 6:28 a.m. Monday morning after witnesses saw a man getting into mailboxes.

Deputies found a man matching the description in the area and spoke with 22-year-old Anthony Menendez of North Vernon, and found that he was carrying stolen packages. Deputies tried to take him into custody, but he tried to run away. After being hit with a Taser he was was arrested. He is facing preliminary charges of theft and resisting law enforcement.

The information in the case is also being forward to U.S. postal inspectors.