Deputies looking for leads in possible weekend road rage incident

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible road rage incident that may have caused an accident over the weekend.

According to reports from the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to a serious accident at about 12:18 p.m. Saturday on County Road 325W between Georgetown Road and County Road 200N.

Deputies say that a possible black Dodge Challenger left the scene.

If you have any information, no matter how insignificant, you are urged to call the Bartholomew County Dispatch Center at 812-379-1689.